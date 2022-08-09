3rd South St. Cloud Shooting Suspect Arrested

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities have arrested the third and final suspect in a July 6th shooting in south St. Cloud.

Twenty-eight-year-old Daquan Ledbetter was booked into the Stearns County Jail on Monday.

Ledbetter and two other suspects, 26-year-old Bryant Garth II and 20-year-old Jamarcus Morris are accused of firing multiple gunshots into a crowd of people near the intersection of 11th Avenue South and 6th Street South on July 6th.

According to the charges, two groups were arguing when a car pulled up and three men got out and started shooting. In all, 33 shots were fired in the incident, and three men, between 19-21-years-old, and a 15-year-old boy were taken to the hospital.

All three men are charged with four counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Garth and Ledbetter also face a charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.

