Tennessee Fugitive Wanted for Murder, Arrested in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A man wanted on murder charges in Memphis, Tennessee was found and arrested in St. Cloud on New Year's Eve Day.

After nearly three months on the run, the U.S. Marshals Service tracked 43-year-old Timmie Cooperwood to a home in St. Cloud and took him into custody.

Cooperwood is accused of shooting and killing Shandka Harvell in early October. A warrant was then issued for his arrest on a charge of 1st-degree murder.

According to the U.S. Marshal's Service, Cooperwood was also wanted for aggravated assault, being a convicted fugitive in possession of a handgun, aggravated stalking, using a gun with intent to commit a felony, and aggravated burglary.

Cooperwood was booked into the Stearns County Jail where he awaits extradition to Tennessee.