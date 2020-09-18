UPDATE: Both Men Involved in St. Cloud Traffic Dispute Arrested

ST. CLOUD -- Police have now arrested both men involved in an alleged road rage incident in St. Cloud Thursday which led to a gun being fired.

St. Cloud Police were called to a parking lot in 600 block of 54th Ave. N. on Thursday just before 5:00 p.m. Police characterize the incident as a traffic dispute between two men.

At that time, officers arrested 36-year-old Adama Camara of St. Joseph and took him to Stearns County Jail on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm.

The second man, now identified as 40-year-old Derek Manthei of Little Canada, was found and arrested in White Bear Township Thursday around 7:30 p.m. by a Ramsey County Deputy. He was taken to the Stearns County Jail where he faces charges of threats of violence and 4th degree assault motivated by bias due to actions and statements he made during the fight.

The charges pending against Camara have been upgraded to 2nd degree assault based on his actions during the incident, including firing the gun. Police say he has a valid permit to carry and the gun was legally owned.

Manthei did not have any injuries relating to the gunshot but did have minor injuries consistent with being in a fight.

No one else was hurt and no property was damaged due to the gun being fired.

The case is active and anyone who witnessed the incident and has not already spoken to police is urged to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.