St Cloud Police Update on Homicide Investigation

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police have released another update about the Saturday evening homicide in St. Cloud. The Police Department says the suspect, Dylan Tobler, has been medically cleared and released from the St. Cloud Hospital. Authorities were guarding Tobler since his admission and took custody of him upon his release. The Stearns County Attorney's Office has charged Tobler with second-degree murder.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness went to the Toblers' apartment because they had not heard from the victim, Hallie Tobler, since about 5:00 p.m. on February 3rd. The witness told police they knocked on the door for about 15 minutes before it was unlocked from the inside and entered. In the complaint, the witness says once inside, they found Hallie Tobler dead in the bathroom, and Dylan Tobler was in the living room, and he appeared to have tried to kill himself.

At about 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, St. Cloud Police were called for a medical emergency at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of 40th Avenue South. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 22-year-old Hallie Tobler dead from multiple stab wounds. Officers also found Dylan Tobler suffering from life-threatening injuries, and he was taken to the hospital. Hallie Tober is the daughter of gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson, who has since suspended his campaign.

The complaint says that during a Mirandized statement, when asked what had happened, Dylan Tobler stated that he was alone with Hallie and thought it was his fault she was dead, and he caused his own injuries. Dylan Tober is being held in the Stearn County Jail.

