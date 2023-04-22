Sauk Rapids Teen Facing Charges in Fatal Hit and Run

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids teenager is facing charges after a fatal hit and run in St. Cloud Friday night.

The St. Cloud Police Department says officers responded shortly after 8:00 p.m. to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on a walking path between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue North.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the pedestrian, a 70-year-old St. Cloud man, unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. His body has been taken to the Midwest Medical Examiners’ Office for an autopsy.

Police say the suspect, a 16-year-old boy, fled the scene after the crash but was later arrested. Authorities say that night the suspect stole the vehicle, drove for a few blocks, and then saw the man walking on the path.

According to police, the boy admitted he did not know the victim, but intentionally drove onto the walking path to hit him. Authorities say they are still working to determine a motive for the incident.

The suspect was taken to the Stearns County jail and later moved to a juvenile detention center where he faces charges including 2nd Degree Murder. Police have not released the names of the victim or the suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.

