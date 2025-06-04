St. Cloud Police Warn Of Fake DMV Ticket Messages

St. Cloud Police Warn Of Fake DMV Ticket Messages

Getty Images

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is warning people of a phone scam about traffic tickets. The police say they have received multiple calls from residents saying they have received a text from an unknown user claiming to be with the Minnesota Department of Motor Vehicles.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

The message says the recipient has an outstanding traffic ticket that needs to be paid by June 5th, or there will be actions taken. The message also lists a website to pay the fine. People should not respond to the text or go to the website provided.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

The St. Cloud PD is urging residents to disregard the texts as fraudulent and not to comply with any of the demands.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Visit New Munich, Minnesota in Pictures

 

Come With Us and Visit Melrose, MN in Pictures

 

Come With Us and Visit Clearwater, MN in Pictures

Filed Under: phone scam, scam, St. Cloud Police Dept
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON