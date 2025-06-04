ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is warning people of a phone scam about traffic tickets. The police say they have received multiple calls from residents saying they have received a text from an unknown user claiming to be with the Minnesota Department of Motor Vehicles.

The message says the recipient has an outstanding traffic ticket that needs to be paid by June 5th, or there will be actions taken. The message also lists a website to pay the fine. People should not respond to the text or go to the website provided.

The St. Cloud PD is urging residents to disregard the texts as fraudulent and not to comply with any of the demands.

