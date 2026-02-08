ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One person is dead, and another is in critical condition after an incident in St. Cloud Saturday night. The St. Cloud Police Department says they were called at 8:20 p.m. for a medical emergency in the 3100 block of 40th Avenue South. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 22-year-old female resident of St. Cloud dead from multiple wounds. Officers also found a 23-year-old male resident of St. Cloud suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The male was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time. The police say both people knew each other, and there is no threat to the public. The names of the two people involved have not been released pending notification of their families. The investigation is active, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with processing the crime scene.

