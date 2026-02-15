UNDATED (WJON News) -- A winter storm will impact the region late Tuesday into early Thursday.

Several counties in far northwestern Minnesota and northeastern North Dakota have already been put under a Winter Storm Watch. That will be in effect from late Tuesday through Wednesday evening, with the potential of about six inches of snow in that part of the state.

Precipitation type will be messy, with rain, wintry mix, and accumulating snow all likely.

The latest trends favor primarily rain across southern and central Minnesota and western Wisconsin Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Cooler, near-normal temperatures return for the end of the work week.

By Wednesday night into Thursday, cooler air arrives, transitioning all precipitation to snow.

St. Cloud has officially had 2.7 inches of snow so far in February, which is 1.4 inches below normal. For the season, we're at 30.5 inches of snow, which is 0.4 inches above normal.