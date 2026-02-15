KENOSHA, WISCONSIN (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University wrestling team has won its conference title for the third year in a row.

The Huskies beat Wisconsin-Parkside 25-15 on their home mat on Saturday afternoon to improve to a perfect 10-0 in NSIC matches and an overall record of 17-2 on the year.

SCSU won six of the 10 bouts with five wins in bonus point fashion.

This is the third straight NSIC Championship the Huskies have won, 14 of the past 15 titles with 18 total NSIC Titles. 13 have come under Head Coach Steve Costanzo.

No. 2 Joel Jesuroga stayed unbeaten with his 17th win of the season. This was Jesuroga’s seventh major decision and ninth bonus point win.

No. 2 Cole Glazier also remains unbeaten and is 16-0 this season. Glazier tallied his fourth major decision and tenth bonus point win.

Earlier this season, the Huskies became the first Division II wrestling program in the country to record its 700th win in program history.

St. Cloud State will begin preparation for Super Region V Championships, which will take place on February 28 in Marshall, MN.

