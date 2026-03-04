Zonta Club Celebrates History And Future With Special Events
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An area organization will celebrate a milestone anniversary this spring. The Zonta Club of St. Cloud is celebrating its 75th Anniversary with a number of events over the next three months.
The club will host Raise a Glass to a Legend on March 11th at Pantown Brewing and celebrate the legacy of Amelia Earhart, who was a Zontian.
April 9th will be the official 75th Anniversary Celebration at Anna Marie's Alliance. The festivities will include a Mayoral Proclamation, announcement of the annual scholarship awards, a tribute to the past 75 years, and a keynote speaker, author Kim Nagle.
Then on May 20th, the club will host "75 Years of Spirit" at Iron Street Distillery with a formal cocktail-attire party celebratingthe "spirit" of Zonta.
Club President Rachel Thompson says for 75 years the club has stood as a bridge between a woman's potential and her success, and while they celebrate their local roots, they are looking forward to the next 75 years.
The Zonta Club of St. Cloud is a member of Zonta International, a leading organization of professionals working together to change the world for women and girls. In 2025, the St. Cloud Zonta Club distributed over $42,000 in scholarships, local projects, and international initiatives.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
