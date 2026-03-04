MELROSE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A scary situation for a Grey Eagle man as he was hauling soybeans North of Melrose on Tuesday morning.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Steven Berscheit was driving a 1985 International straight truck South on County Road 13 at around 10:50 a.m.

Berscheit was approaching the hill just north of County Road 17 when the truck started losing power. Berscheit told dispatchers he could smell burning rubber and the cab was filling with smoke.

The truck lost all power, rolled backwards, and eventually tipped over into the ditch as it continued to burn. Berscheit was able to escape the truck's cab and was not hurt in the incident.

The Melrose Fire Department was called in to extinguish the flames.

