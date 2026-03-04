RICHMOND (WJON News) -- An early morning crash on Wednesday has closed two area roadways. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says portions of County Road 42 and County Road 161 are closed after a propane truck crashed about 4.5 miles north of Richmond at the intersection of the two county roads.

The Sheriff's Office says they received a call around 7:35 a.m. about a flatbed-style propane truck lying in the ditch on a power box with the driver still inside. An officer from the Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department was the first to arrive and found a Wenners Gas Company truck leaking propane with the driver trapped inside. Rescue teams were able to get the driver out, and he was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

Upon investigation, authorities say the truck was going north on County Road 161 approaching County Road 42, and due to heavy fog, the T-intersection came up more quickly than anticipated.

The driver tried to make a left turn, causing the truck to roll. Stearn County Electric shut off the power to the affected area due to the propane leak, and because of the amount of propane, County Road 42 from County Road 9 to 218th Avenue is closed. County Road 161 is also closed to northbound traffic at 260th Street. Motorists are advised to avoid the affected roads.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

