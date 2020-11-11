Man Hospitalized with “Significant Injuries” After Being Hit by Truck in Driveway

ST. AUGUSTA – A man was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a truck while blowing snow in his St. Augusta driveway.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call about the incident Wednesday just before 10:00 a.m. The address provided by the caller was 24800 21st Avenue.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene, and found numerous people assisting an injured man, identified at 62-year-old Scott Knochenmus of St. Augusta.

Authorities say Knochenmus was blowing snow in his driveway when his wife, 61-year-old Wendy Knochenmus, began to move the truck in the driveway. As Mrs. Knochenmus was backing up the truck, her foot reportedly slipped and depressed the accelerator, causing the truck to accelerate in reverse down the driveway and hit her husband.

Mr. Knochenmus was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance for treatment of what officials described as “significant injuries.”

The crash remains under investigation.