One Person Hurt In ATV Crash

BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in an ATV crash on Friday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says at about 4:30 p.m. they received a call about an ATV crash west of St. Stephen.

Family members told deputies they were unable to get a hold of 58-year-old Bernard Omann of Sartell but knew he was clearing trails on his four-wheeler. They later found Omann on the trail he was working on pinned underneath the ATV and called 911.

Omann said he was not able to get at his cell phone due to being pinned under the vehicle, and estimates he was trapped for about three hours. He was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital.

