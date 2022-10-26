Belgrade Resident Dies in ATV Crash in Kandiyohi County
NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- A Belgrade resident died in an ATV crash Tuesday night.
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a crash with injuries in the 26-thousand block of 40th Street Northeast around 5:30 p.m. in Burbank Township, north of New London.
Authorities say they arrived at the scene and found 65-year-old Cynthia Guse Fester lying on the ground with life-threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office says life-saving measures were started, but Guse Fester died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
