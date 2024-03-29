Kandiyohi Sheriff’s Office Investigating Drive-By Shooting

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- One person is jailed and authorities are looking for two others after a drive-by shooting in Willmar Thursday.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office got a call about the shooting just after 1:00 p.m.

Authorities learned that shots were fired from a vehicle toward a second vehicle as that driver was leaving their driveway.

A Willmar police officer spotted the suspect's vehicle where the driver eluded officers before crashing in the 1700 block of Willmar Avenue SW. The driver and two passengers fled the scene on foot.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter in the area and ultimately found the suspect hiding in a shed. The other two people who fled the scene have not been found.

The sheriff's office has not released the name of the suspect but says they have an extensive criminal history including two prior convictions for being a felon in possession of a gun.

