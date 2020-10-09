Sheriff: Toddler on Driver’s Lap Dies in Crash

RAYMOND -- A toddler who was sitting on a driver's lap has died in a crash. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a crash southwest of Willmar at about 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

A 23-year-old woman from Clara City was going west on 225th Avenue Southwest when she lost control of her vehicle on some loose gravel and rolled the car. The driver was wearing a seatbelt. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to Carris Health Rice in Willmar.

The two-year-old girl that was on her lap was airlifted from the scene but died while en route to a Twin Cities hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.