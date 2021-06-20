10 People Hurt in 2 Minivan Crash in Kandiyohi County

PENNOCK -- Ten people were taken to the hospital after two minivans collided in Kandiyohi County. The Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of County Road 1 and County Road 29 near Pennock.

A Chrysler van was being driven by 38-year-old Aaron Nelsen and occupied by passenger 35-year-old April Nelsen and four children ranging in ages from 2 to 16. All occupants of this vehicle are from Renner, South Dakota.

A Toyota van was being driven by 32-year-old Jairo Morales and occupied by 31-year-old Ligda Ramos and two2 children ages 4 and 9. The occupants of his vehicle are from Rockville.

Morales and April Nelsen had to be extricated from the vehicles. The two adults from the Toyota were flown from the scene by air ambulances with non-life-threatening serious injuries. The two adults from the Chrysler were transported to Caris Hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening serious injuries. All other occupants of the vehicles were transported by ambulance with minor injuries.

Reports indicated that the Chrysler was northbound on County Road 1 and the Toyota was westbound on County Road 29. Statements indicate that the Toyota failed to yield for the stop sign. This case is currently under investigation by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

