Sheriff: Hawick Man Drowns in Kandiyohi County Lake

HAWICK -- A 28-year-old man from Hawick died in a Kandiyohi County lake on Sunday night.

The Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Tyshawn Fulks had gone into the water to retrieve a bobber while fishing from a dock. When he was in the water he began to struggle, went under the water, and did not come back up.

He was not wearing a life jacket.

The incident happened at about 8:00 p.m. on Sunday in North Long Lake near Hawick.

