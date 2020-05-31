St. Cloud Man Killed in ATV Crash

WILLMAR -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says a St. Cloud man has died in an ATV crash.

The Sheriff's Office was called to Roseland Township just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday to a single ATV crash.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 38-year-old man from St. Cloud who had been operating the ATV. Lifesaving efforts were attempted however the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's name has not been released.

The incident is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting at the scene were Blomkest Fire, Blomkest First Responders, Lake Lillian Ambulance and the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad.