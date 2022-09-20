Crash Involving School Bus Being Investigated in Kandiyohi County

NEW LONDON -- Authorities are investigating a crash involving a school bus in New London. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on County Road 40.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says a school bus was stopped in the 33-hundred block of County Road 40 NE with the stop arm extended and flashing red warning lights on when it was rear-ended by a pick-up truck.

Officials say there were 21 students on the bus at the time of the crash, but none of them were hurt. The driver of the truck, 23-year-old Dylan Windingstad of Wyoming, was also not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

