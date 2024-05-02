Royalton Man Dies Following ATV Crash on Soo Line Trail

ROYALTON (WJON News) -- A Royalton man died following an ATV crash on Wednesday evening.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a report of a crash on the Soo Line Trail west of Highway 10 around 6:50 p.m.

Authorities say 21-year-old John Poppen was driving an ATV west on the trail when he lost control and hit a tree. First responders provided life-saving measures, but Poppen was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.

