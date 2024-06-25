Boy Hurt In Lawnmower Accident Near Cushing

CUSHING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A child was hurt when his foot was run over by a lawnmower Monday afternoon.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says at 12:44 p.m. they responded to a call of a child being run over by a lawnmower at 260th Street west of Cushing. The Sheriff's Office says a 27-year-old woman was backing up a riding mower when she ran over the foot of a six-year-old boy while the mower was running.

The child suffered a severe foot injury and was airlifted to Minneapolis Children's Hospital. The names of the woman driving the mower and the child have not been released.

