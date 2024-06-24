Morrison County Man Hurt After Swerving to Miss Deer
SCANDIA VALLEY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Pillager man was hurt and now faces a possible DWI charge after a crash in Morrison County Saturday.
Authorities received a call at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Saturday regarding a single-vehicle collision with a tree.
Deputies responded to Dove Road and 340th Street south of Pillager. Authorities say 40-year-old Joshua Moon of Pillager swerved to miss a deer, lost control, and hit a tree.
Moon was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls for treatment of his injuries and later released.
