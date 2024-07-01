Twin Cities Woman Airlifted After ATV Crash in Morrison County

RICHARDSON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reminds everyone to take extra care when riding ATVs after another crash injured a young Woodbury woman on Sunday.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on South Platte Lake Drive about 10 miles north of Hillman.

The sheriff says 19-year-old Madison Nystel was riding the machine when she lost control on the dirt road and was ejected.

Nystel was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities say she was not wearing a helmet.

