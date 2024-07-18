Cushing Man Dies in Morrison County Crash

PARKER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Cushing man died in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office responded to 230th Street west of Bison Road just after 3:00 p.m. The sheriff's office says that's about three miles west of Randall in Parker Township.

Sixty-nine-year-old Bryan Wahl was westbound on 230th Street when the sheriff's office says Wahl left the road and hit a road approach.

Despite life-saving efforts, Wahl was pronounced dead at the scene.

