Little Falls Teen Hurt After Swerving to Avoid Deer

Braden Gunem

SWAN RIVER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Little Falls teenager was hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Monday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office got a call at about 1:45 p.m. regarding a crash with injuries on 90th Avenue. The crash site is about two-and-a-half miles northeast of Elmdale in Swan River Township.

The sheriff's office says the 16-year-old boy was southbound on 90th Avenue when he swerved to avoid a deer, hit the edge of the roadway, lost control, and entered a ditch where the vehicle struck a power pole.

The boy was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

 

