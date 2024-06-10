Woman Airlifted to Hospital After ATV Crash in Morrison County

RICHARDSON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Maple Lake woman had to be airlifted to the hospital after an ATV crash in Morrison County.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 27 and 370th Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. It's about four miles north of Hillman in Richardson Township.

The sheriff's office says 21-year-old Dominick Herold of Pierz was driving a side-by-side ATV in the westbound ditch of Highway 27 when he hit a road approach, causing the machine to roll over.

A passenger in the ATV, 24-year-old Genelle Marquette of Maple Lake was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities believe alcohol was involved.

