Little Falls Man Hurt After Motorcycle Crash Friday

SWAN RIVER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Little Falls man was hurt after crashing his motorcycle on Friday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office got the call about a crash south of Little Falls just after 7:00 p.m. Authorities responded to the scene near Great River Road and 130th Avenue.

The sheriff's office says 34-year-old Wade Garland was northbound on Great River Road when he lost control on a curve, went off the road, and was thrown from the bike.

Garland was transported to St. Gabriel's Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The sheriff's office says Garland was wearing a helmet.

