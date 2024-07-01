Morrison County Crash Sends Richmond Woman to Hospital
PARKER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Richmond woman was hurt when she crashed her vehicle on Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened on Dove Road South of Randall just before 5:00 p.m.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Barbara Mueller was traveling south on Dove Road when she lost control, went off the roadway, and rolled.
Mueller was taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. Her condition is unknown.
