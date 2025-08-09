Traffic Accident Near New London Leaves One Person Injured
LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash Friday afternoon near New London. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 1:45 p.m., a car driven by 78-year-old Cordell Rose of Grafton, ND, was going south on Highway 71. Meanwhile, an SUV driven by 31-year-old Isabella Rosario of Tuckahoe, NY, was going east on County Road 40 when the two vehicles crashed. Rosario was taken to the Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Rose was not hurt in the crash.
