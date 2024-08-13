Two People Sent To Hospital In Crash Near Willmar

DOVRE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash near Willmar Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 1:15 p.m. a car driven by 72-year-old Andrene Bendson-Flint of New London was going south on Highway 71, and a pickup driven by 28-year-old Nicole Lindblom of St. Cloud was going west on 66th Avenue Northeast when the vehicles crashed in the intersection.

Bendson-Flint and Lindblom were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

