Two People Hurt In Crash Near New London

photo by Andy Brownell

NEW LONDON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash near New London on Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 9:40 a.m. a pickup driven by 57-year-old Leslie Adrian of Willmar was going north on Highway 23, and an SUV driven by 84-year-old Rachel Bendickson of Pennock was turning onto Highway 23 from North Shore Drive when they crashed.

Both Adrian and Bendickson were hurt in the crash but neither of them needed to be taken to the hospital.

