Two People Hurt In Crash Near New London

NEW LONDON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash near New London on Monday morning.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 9:40 a.m. a pickup driven by 57-year-old Leslie Adrian of Willmar was going north on Highway 23, and an SUV driven by 84-year-old Rachel Bendickson of Pennock was turning onto Highway 23 from North Shore Drive when they crashed.

Both Adrian and Bendickson were hurt in the crash but neither of them needed to be taken to the hospital.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

12 Items You Didn't Know Were Invented In MN (And A Few You Did)

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy. Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard