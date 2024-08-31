One Person Hurt In Crash Near New London

NEW LONDON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was taken to the hospital after the SUV they were driving crashed with a semi-truck.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 2:45 p.m. on Friday a Freightliner semi driven by 44-year-old Travis Swierenga of Mandan was going south on Highway 23 near New London.

Meanwhile, an SUV driven by 81-year-old Patricia Parker of Willmar was on Highway 9 and turning onto south Highway 23 when she collided with Swiernega. Parker was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and Swierenga was not hurt in the crash.

