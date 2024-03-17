One Person Hurt In New London Crash
BURBANK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-car crash near New London on Saturday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about midnight a pickup driven by 23-year-old Andrew Hanson of New London was going west on Highway 9 when the truck entered the ditch and rolled.
Hanson was taken to Carris Health in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. The State Patrol says alcohol was a factor in the crash.
