One Person Hurt In New London Crash

BURBANK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-car crash near New London on Saturday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about midnight a pickup driven by 23-year-old Andrew Hanson of New London was going west on Highway 9 when the truck entered the ditch and rolled.

Hanson was taken to Carris Health in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. The State Patrol says alcohol was a factor in the crash.

PAUL HABSTRITT

