One Person Hurt In Single Vehicle Crash Saturday Morning

COLFAX TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near New London on Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at 7:15 a.m. a pickup driven by 22-year-old Keon Cox of Monticello was going west on County Road 35 when he entered the west ditch of Highway 71 and collided with the embankment.

A passenger in the truck, 36-year-old Kole Stuart of Denver, Colorado was taken to the Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Cox was not hurt in the crash.

