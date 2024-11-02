One Person Hurt In Single Vehicle Crash Saturday Morning
COLFAX TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near New London on Saturday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says at 7:15 a.m. a pickup driven by 22-year-old Keon Cox of Monticello was going west on County Road 35 when he entered the west ditch of Highway 71 and collided with the embankment.
A passenger in the truck, 36-year-old Kole Stuart of Denver, Colorado was taken to the Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Cox was not hurt in the crash.
