One Person Hurt In New London Crash On Monday

NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- A New London woman was sent to the hospital after a crash on Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at 8:55 a.m. an SUV driven by 75-year-old Gloria Gardner of New London was going south on Highway 9 in New London. Meanwhile, a second SUV driven by 61-year-old Gary Dietman of St. Joseph was going west on 4th Avenue when the two vehicles crashed.

Gardner was taken to Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Dietman was not hurt in the crash.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

