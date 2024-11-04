One Person Hurt In New London Crash On Monday
NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- A New London woman was sent to the hospital after a crash on Monday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says at 8:55 a.m. an SUV driven by 75-year-old Gloria Gardner of New London was going south on Highway 9 in New London. Meanwhile, a second SUV driven by 61-year-old Gary Dietman of St. Joseph was going west on 4th Avenue when the two vehicles crashed.
Gardner was taken to Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Dietman was not hurt in the crash.
