Authorities Ask For Help In Locating Missing Spicer Man

SPICER (WJON News) -- The Kandiyohi Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Spicer man.

The Sheriff's Office says that 29-year-old Phillip Iverson of Spicer was last seen on Saturday, June 7th.

Authorities say Iverson could potentially be in danger. Anyone with any information on Iverson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office at 320-235-1260.

