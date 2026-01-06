Stearns County Seeks Info On Missing Elderly Resident
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly woman. The Sheriff's Office says at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, they responded to a call of a missing person in Wakefield Township, which is between Cold Spring and Richmond.
72-year-old Peggy Plath is believed to have walked away from her home, and her family and the Sheriff's Office are concerned for her well-being. Plath is 5'8" tall, 138 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes, and was last seen wearing blue pajamas with a green undershirt. Anyone with any information about Plath's whereabouts is asked ot contact the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at 320-251-4240.
