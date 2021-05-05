BIG LAKE -- A missing Big Lake man has been found safe in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

The Big Lake Police Department says 93-year-old Roberto Sobalvarro was last seen around noon on Wednesday. He was driving a black 2016 Volkswagen Jetta with the Minnesota license plate MZR928, heading towards Elk River.

Sobalvarro is described as white with white hair and brown eyes, approximately 5' 7" tall, and 157 pounds.

Police say he suffers from dementia and does not have his cell phone with him.

