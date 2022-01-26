June 27th, 2022 will mark the 27th anniversary of 27-year-old Jodi Huisentruit being abducted on her way to work in Mason City, Iowa. The Long Prairie, Minnesota native was running late to her job as the morning news anchor of the local news station, when she was taken from the parking lot of her apartment complex. Her case has been a mystery for almost three decades now, but a dedicated team has been diligently searching for answers and keeping Jodi's case in the spotlight.

In a post shared to FindJodi.com, it was shared that Jodi's missing person's case will be the focus of the show airing on January 28th:

ABC’s 20/20 will air a new episode Friday night at 9/8c on the search for Jodi Huisentruit. This episode will be the third time 20/20 has featured the unsolved 1995 abduction of the missing Mason City, Iowa anchorwoman. Members of our FindJodi team were interviewed for the 2-hour episode. We hope the show will help lead to answers of what happened to Jodi.

The case had very little evidence and no eye-witnesses. Jodi was declared legally deceased in 2001, no one has been charged with abducting her.

Another Central Minnesota abduction case was Jacob Wetterling's. His case was solved 27 years after it happened, so it isn't out of the question for Jodi's case to be solved as well. It just takes the right person who knows anything to come forward.

If you have information about Jodi’s case, you can reach the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636. Or you can share information with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) at (515) 725-6010 or via email at dciinfo@dps.state.ia.us.

You can also reach the Find Jodi team anonymously at FindJodi: (970) 458-JODI (5634) or via email: Team@FindJodi.com.

