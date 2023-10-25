Why Not Cancel Cable MN & Get Free TV & Movies? Here’s How

Many of us are feeling the pinch of the holidays on our bank accounts, if you are looking for a way to save some money, and still have some at-home entertainment you might want to look at cutting cable. I've been cable-free for about 10 years, however, I do supplement with some paid-for-streaming options, and I find myself not watching TV as much. So how can you ditch the high cable bill and still get movies and TV but for free? Here are a few ideas.

Step one, if you are going to ditch cable, get an antenna for your TV. They are making a comeback, and if you are serious about it, you can even get one that mounts outside and will get you PLENTY of watching options. If you aren't sure what channels you'd pick up with an over-the-air antenna, you can check what stations are in the area by going to this website, AntennaWeb.org it will also suggest what type of antenna you'll need to get those channels.

The next step, once you've got your antenna, is to download a few of these apps for your smartphone, and then you can stream them onto your TV for FREE* movies.

Pluto TV, Tubi, The Roku Channel, and FreeVee

If you have a smart TV you might also have some internet streaming options for channels too. We have a Roku TV and there is are streaming TV station options, although none are local like what you'd get with an antenna.

* - There are some paid movie options with some of these apps

