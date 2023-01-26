MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery

It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.

Lois Riess, formerly of Blooming Prairie Minnesota, was recently featured on the television network Investigation Discovery on the program See No Evil. The show takes the viewer into the world of real-life detectives and some of the steps they take when trying to solve a crime like murder.

One of the keys to solving the murder of Pamela Hutchinson was security camera footage from a brewery where Lois met her victim, and then from Pamela's condo nearby.

At the time the Lee County Sheriff's Office in Florida was investigating Hutchinson's murder, Minnesota authorities reached out to their Florida counterparts looking for a wanted woman in connection to a recent homicide.

That woman, Florida authorities would soon find out, was the same woman who was wanted in Minnesota, Lois Riess.

At the time this was all happening, I was working just a few miles away in Owatonna, and it was all people could talk about. No one knew where she went after killing her husband David, and suddenly the man-hunt was on, and it was being talked about across the country.

Lois was eventually arrested after being tracked down in Texas, and she was found guilty of her crimes.

