Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Woman

EDEN VALLEY (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota authorities are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says Kaitlyn Hohman has been reported missing out of Eden Valley. Authorities say she was last in contact with her family in late July.

She is described as 5-foot 2-inches and 125 pounds with blue eyes. The sheriff's office says she is known to frequently wear wigs. Authorities say she may be in the Twin Cities or Bloomington areas.

The sheriff's office says the search is part of an ongoing investigation and they have reason to believe there is a concern for her safety. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

