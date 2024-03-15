Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Offering Jail Tours
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- As Stearns County continues to move forward on creating a new jail and justice center, the sheriff's office is holding tours of the current jail.
The tours will be available on Thursday from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday, March 23rd from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
You'll be able to see the jail, 911 dispatch center, shooting range, and areas typically not open to the public.
To register, send an email to Lindsay Beckers here.
