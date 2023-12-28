Clearwater Woman Hurt in Rollover Crash Near Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN (WJON News) -- A Clearwater woman was hurt in a crash near Fairhaven Wednesday night. The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. on County Road 44 near Ashview Road.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a car was going west on County Road 44 when it lost control around a curve, crossed the center line, entered the south ditch, hit a road approach, and rolled.

They say the driver, 54-year-old Tina Bowatz-Sliter, then got out of the car and walked to a nearby home to get help. Stearns County deputies, the Kimball Fire Department, and Watkins Ambulance all responded to the scene where they found the car in the ditch.

Bowatz-Sliter was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of her injuries. The sheriff's office says icy roads were likely a factor in the crash.

LOOK: 20 photos of shipwrecks from WWI and WWII Stacker compiled research from news sites, wreckage databases, and local diving centers to provide context for a series of striking images of WWI and WWII shipwrecks. Gallery Credit: Elias Sorich