Clearwater Woman Hurt in Rollover Crash Near Fairhaven
FAIRHAVEN (WJON News) -- A Clearwater woman was hurt in a crash near Fairhaven Wednesday night. The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. on County Road 44 near Ashview Road.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a car was going west on County Road 44 when it lost control around a curve, crossed the center line, entered the south ditch, hit a road approach, and rolled.
They say the driver, 54-year-old Tina Bowatz-Sliter, then got out of the car and walked to a nearby home to get help. Stearns County deputies, the Kimball Fire Department, and Watkins Ambulance all responded to the scene where they found the car in the ditch.
Bowatz-Sliter was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of her injuries. The sheriff's office says icy roads were likely a factor in the crash.
