Murphy Named New Principal For Clearview Elementary

CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- Clearview Elementary School will have a new leader next school year. Camille Murphy has been named the new principal at the school for the 2024-2025 school year.

Murphy has been with the St. Cloud Area School District since 2009 as a teacher and has been an academic coach and Assistant Principal at Talahi Community School.

Murphy will replace current Principal Meredith Boucher who will become the new principal at Madison Elementary.

