Strong Turnout At 1st Annual Spearfishing Decoy Show

CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- Clearwater was the place to be Saturday for spearfishing. The first annual Clearwater Decoy Show took place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and featured 25 spearing decoy carvers, a raffle, and door prizes.

Event Organizer Jared Sypnieski says they were surprised by the turnout:

"There's hardly any room to walk around it's been a really really great turnout. Honestly, we didn't know what to expect. We just started advertising locally you know doing some social media ads and that kind of thing. I'm shocked at the number of people that are here already so we're really excited this is a big step forward for us."

Sypnieski says they also had some well-known carvers:

"I should say really well-renowned carvers, anybody that's kind of in the decoy world would know a lot of the names that are here: John Peeters, Ryan Gast, Keith Schirmers, Rick Wirth, there's quite a few. If you're into spearing decoys this is definitely a place you want to come."

Sypnieski says he first had the idea for the show around 4 or 5 years ago, and he has been working on putting this one together for almost a year. The show took place at the Clearwater American Legion.

