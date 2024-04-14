Hormel Seeking Nominations for 10 Under 20 Heroes

AUSTIN (WJON News) -- A Minnesota company is looking for some young food heroes. Hormel Foods is seeking nominations for its 10 Under 20 Food Heroes program which recognizes the efforts of young philanthropists from across the country that are driving the world toward a more sustainable food system.

The candidates need to be under 20 years old and be working to make a difference in their community through a food-related initiative. Hormel Senior Vice President Katie Clark says, "The 10 Under 20 Heroes program is a testament to the power of youth-driven innovation in shaping tomorrow's food landscape."

The winners will receive support and resources from Hormel and its partners like internship opportunities, networking sessions, and hands-on experience to help foster their growth as future leaders. Nominations will be taken until April 26th.

