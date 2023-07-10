Want To Own Your Own Movie Theater? That Chance Awaits You In Hutchinson!

Have you got the itch to go to work for yourself? Maybe you've always wanted to own your own movie theater or you've wanted to have rental properties to supplement your income. That chance is available right now in Hutchinson, as there is a movie theater and apartments for purchase. The theater and apartments are being listed on Facebook Marketplace, and it seems a cool million dollars will net you 4 apartments and a movie theater.

The seller on Marketplace is listed as Jenna Vikse of Jane Vikse Real Estate and states that this property is an "excellent Opportunity to own a well-established Movie theatre that has residential rental income, retail rental income, and room for growth."

Image Credit: Jenna Vikse of Jane Vikse Real Estate Image Credit: Jenna Vikse of Jane Vikse Real Estate loading...

The theater and apartments are located at 35 Washington Ave E, in Hutchinson and the building has more than 21,000 square feet, including the 4 bedrooms and bathrooms of the apartments that are part of the sale of the property.

Image Credit: Jenna Vikse of Jane Vikse Real Estate Image Credit: Jenna Vikse of Jane Vikse Real Estate loading...

The listing online says it was posted more than a week ago, the movie theater also isn't listed on the real estate website at the time I looked this morning.

Maybe the movie theater/apartment building was such a good deal at $1,000,000 it has already sold, seeing the photos from the limited listing on Marketplace both the theater and apartments looked to be in great shape.

For more information on this real estate listing you can reach out to the realty company, here.

